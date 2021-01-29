Spick and span

AS THE EXCITEMENT HEATS UP in anticipation of the Year of the Ox, don’t forget the tradition of spring cleaning to get your home ready for the celebrations. “Out with the old, in with the new”, so the story goes, and it’s time to clear out general clutter to rid the home of bad luck and welcome good fortune in the coming year.

But cleaning the home needn’t be a tedious chore. Korean electronics brand, LG, has several helpful machines to make light work of heavy duty cleaning, and they can all be activated by its LG ThinQ App to easily manage the appliances.

LG HOM-BOT (from S$799)

Head out for some festive shopping and return to sparkling clean floors with the LG HOM-BOT robotic vacuum cleaner, a 2-in-1 cleaning gadget. The square-shaped device comes with two side brushes that pick up dust, even from the tightest corners, and finishes cleaning the floor with a slide-in mop that uses water from a detachable water tank supply system.

Differences in floor surfaces don’t hinder the HOM-BOT’s cleaning ability. In fact, when it senses hard to clean surfaces such as carpets, it automatically strengthens its suction force. It is also smart enough to avoid no-go spaces such as stairs.

At less than 9cm thickness, it easily maneuvers hard to reach areas like under the bed or sofa, while moving about quietly. Cleaning it is easy too. The dustbin can be easily removed from the machine by pulling it out, unlike conventional sliding bins in other robot vacuums.

LG PURICARE™ 360° DOUBLE AIR PURIFIER (from S$1,499)

Now that you’ve eliminated the dust, it’s time to clear the air, literally. The LG Puri- Care™ 360° Double Air Purifier helps to eliminate allergens, including dust particles, odour and harmful gases, thanks to its sixstep filtration system.

Unlike other air purifying devices that are only able to release clean air to specific sections in the room, the LG PuriCare™ 360° Double Air Purifier has a nozzle that rises from the top and rotates up to 70 degrees to evenly distribute clean air. Its cylindrical shape features snowflake air holes to achieve 360° air purification, ensuring clean air is delivered all around.

LG DUAL INVERTER HEAT PUMP™ DRYER (from S$1,799)

If the rainy season means clothes take longer to dry or worse, smell musty, then it’s time to consider investing in a dryer. Those who worry about high energy consumption from using a dryer will be glad to know that the LG Dryer uses energy-saving Eco Hybrid technology to help you reduce your carbon footprint.

An Allergy Care cycle, certified by British Allergy Foundation, also gets rid of dust mites in fabrics which can cause allergies or respiratory problems. The dryer also uses a low temperature heat pump technology which lowers shrinkage and is suited for drying delicate garments too. Its reversible door means it can be mounted on either the right or left side – great for homes with tight spaces.

LG STYLER (S$2,399)

Pop your CNY outfits into the LG Styler before you head out to visit friends and relatives.

This sleek machine resembling a wardrobe is equipped with high tech capabilities that will clean and freshen your outfits in just 20 minutes. Perfect for delicate garments like cheongsams, the LG Styler uses steam and its unique Moving Hanger action to remove allergens, odours and wrinkles.

Place your trousers in the Styler’s pants press and they’ll be freshly pressed in under an hour. A low temperature drying system protects clothes from shrinking or heat damage, so you can wear your favourite outfit for longer. A mirrored finish lets you do a last check of your outfit before heading out of the house.

LG products are available at major retailers and on LG Lazada and LG Shopee stores.