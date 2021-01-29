(Left) The Clip bag in beige calf leather. Red mesh and Nappa leather Stretch Sandals with an elongated squared toe. By Bottega Veneta. (Right) The Shell bag in red French calf leather and rivet detailing. Almond toe pumps in pink Crush Nappa with plexiglass heel. By Bottega Veneta.
(Left) Yellow Tote bag in New Rubber, canvas base with laser-engraved Intrecciato pattern. Yellow elasticated Intrecciato sandals. By Bottega Veneta. (Right) The Triangle bag in yellow Nappa leather. Top Handle bag in green calf leather. By Bottega Veneta.
The Bounce boots in brushed calf leather, Bottega Veneta.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Step out in style
Complete your new year outfits with these high-impact seasonal pieces.