An urban retreat in Shanghai’s newest playground

The Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan offers a quiet getaway in the city’s new Bund

IMAGINE IF SOMEONE SWITCHED OFF Shanghai. Dimmed the neon lights pulsating across its skyscrapers. Shoo-ed away the tourists clogging the Bund. Magicked away the bumper-to-bumper traffic. And capped the number of souvenir stores peddling White Rabbit candy and butterfly cookies (but keep the one at Yu Garden bazaar that sells freshly baked ones).

Not likely. But for the chronically overwhelmed trying to escape the nightmare on Nanjing Road, a 30-minute drive across the city to the south side of Huangpu River could yield the answer.

The only thing you hear when you step into the lobby of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan is – silence. In fact, it isn’t so much a lobby but a living room – a plush, inviting space that surrounds the “heart” of the iconic hotel brand: the famed Waldorf Astoria Clock.

The Qiantan version of the hotel’s famed clock is an art installation by Chinese contemporary artist Zhan Yan. PHOTO: WALDORF ASTORIA SHANGHAI QIANTAN

Since “Meet me at the clock!” became a popular Waldorf refrain, it’s been a tradition for each property to have its own interpretation. The Qiantan version is an art installation by Chinese contemporary artist Zhan Yan. It looks like a golden eye – a futuristic, table-top sphere of shiny metal and a black, celestial map as its pupil. Yet it feels ancient – a combination of Oriental astronomy and Western gadgetry.

Urban getaway

Opened in October 2025, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan is the polar opposite of its older sister on the Bund. The latter is a product of its era in 2010 – when it marked the brand’s entry into the Asia-Pacific region, and epitomised the history and culture of the city.

Qiantan in Pudong, on the other hand, reflects Shanghai’s nonstop push into the future. As China’s richest city, the solution to outgrowing its financial district was simple – build another one. In the last five years or so, what has been billed as the new Bund has taken shape as a shiny, fancy waterfront city filled with stunning skyscrapers and eye-wateringly pricey accommodation that can command as much as US$50,000 for one square metre.

From the outside, the hotel looks like a massive cruise ship. PHOTO: WALDORF ASTORIA SHANGHAI QIANTAN

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan takes you away from the cacophony of downtown, but without disconnecting you from the city. From the outside, it resembles a towering cruise ship docked by the waterfront, with its sail-inspired lines designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) and Cheng Chung Design (CCD).

There’s nothing quite like lounging in suite-like surroundings – even a standard room clocks in at 50 sq m, with a private balcony large enough to fit a recliner – overlooking the iconic Huangpu. Barges float past leisurely, while skyscrapers flicker in the distance, looking less aggressive from where you are.

In the mornings, you’re entertained by scenes of early joggers chalking up their minutes at Qiantan Park – a lush and beautifully landscaped tract of greenery. But beauty isn’t limited to the surroundings because the hotel interiors are designed for quiet exploration.

Minimalist with a side of Art Deco, the interiors tease you with little tell-tale Waldorf signatures. Cue the dramatic marble staircase that winds its way up from the lobby level, and the long corridors that lead to the meeting rooms – dazzlingly bright in white marble and gold accents.

A gourmet destination

Peacock Alley features detailed screens depicting peacocks and other fauna. PHOTO: WALDORF ASTORIA SHANGHAI QIANTAN

The stalwart Peacock Alley gets an Oriental twist too, with beautiful textured screens on the walls depicting peacocks and other fauna in elaborate detail, set within botanic surroundings.

The bar and lounge serves afternoon teas in a relaxed, tranquil space. Multi-tiered trays of sweet and savoury pastries keep you busy for an entire afternoon as you sample everything from smoked trout roe canapes to rich chocolate creations.

That Waldorf Astoria is synonymous with food and drink is no surprise, given the kind of attention to detail in its two main restaurants, Arame and Fu Cheng.

You know that Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan is geared for staycationers when breakfast is served not till 10 am but 2 pm – giving plenty of allowance for late-risers. Arame – named after the Japanese seaweed – is a hotspot for guests, especially with an extensive all-you-can-eat a la carte menu that appeals to your buffet mentality.

Pick from a small selection of yoghurt, fruit and pastries from the buffet stations, and take your pick of everything from eggs benedict to congee and steak from the menu. A discreet note appeals to diners to order only what they can finish. Judging from the amount the breakfast guests can put away, they could be competitive eaters in training.

Fu Cheng serves fine dining Fujian cuisine. PHOTO: WALDORF ASTORIA SHANGHAI QIANTAN

The highlight of dining here would be its top-floor Chinese restaurant Fu Cheng – a fine dining tribute to Fujian cuisine led by consultant chef Justin Yang, a popular TV chef who helms the Michelin-starred restaurant Hokkien Cuisine in Chengdu.

A meal here is an eye-opening look at fine-dining Chinese cuisine, featuring delicate yet distinctive flavours, and boasting local ingredients. Drunken seafood is a Hokkien specialty, interpreted here with Boston lobster marinated in fragrant Chinese wine and soy sauce. Something as simple as poached chicken is covered under a blanket of chopped green onions – a clever spin on the familiar steamed poultry with scallion sauce.

Crab is currently in season, so a sweet specimen is steamed and served on glutinous rice, while beef steak is lightly braised till tender in a slightly spicy brown sauce.

A different side of Shanghai

Far from the frenetic energy of the city, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan pulls out all the stops to create the right environment for you to slow down and chill out. If you’re struck by a burst of energy and want to head out to The Bund to visit the other Waldorf, it’s a convenient taxi ride away. It’s one way to get the best of both worlds: where you savour the heritage and excitement of a fast-paced, sophisticated city of many faces – French quarter, old town and high-rise shopping – and wind down in the city’s quieter, residential side.

With the new Waldorf Astoria in Qiantan, Shanghai is the third city in the world to have two properties under the same brand. From the romantic past to the fast-paced future, Waldorf Astoria evolves in tandem with the traveller of today.

The writer was a guest of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan.