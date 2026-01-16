Welcome to Longchamp’s year

The French brand has an extra reason to celebrate the Year of the Horse

Longchamp’s logo is an apt metaphor for the energy and positivity one hopes for in 2026. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP

THE ICONIC FIGURE OF A jockey leaning forward on a galloping race horse is instantly recognised around the world. It belongs, of course, to French leather goods company Longchamp.

The animal, one imagines, is charging towards the finish line, full of vigour, confidence and focus. Not only is this the Chinese New Year of the Horse, Longchamp’s logo is also an apt metaphor for the energy and positivity one hopes for in 2026.

Chinese model Cici Xiang carries the Le Roseau bag in carmine. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP

It is therefore the perfect time to celebrate both the season and the maison’s founding emblem – with a capsule collection exclusively made up of red pieces in vivid carmine or elegant burgundy.

Longchamp’s Chinese New Year capsule collection includes the Le Roseau bag in two new formats and a silk ribbon with an equestrian motif. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP

For a start, Longchamp is reinterpreting its Le Roseau bag this festive season in two new formats, both in smooth calfskin. The bag, introduced in the 90s, sees its signature gold-toned bamboo clasp complemented by a new bow detail on the front, giving it an extra feminine touch.

The new card holder in burgundy. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP

Also in the collection are two small leather goods – an envelope-style pouch and a card holder – which reference the money-filled red envelopes traditionally given out during Chinese New Year.

To finish the look, you can add a silk ribbon with an equestrian motif to your outfit and attach Longchamp’s fluffy horse-shaped key ring to your bag – a happy charm to accompany you wherever you go.

SEE ALSO Daniel Chew and Rebecca Ting: Going beyond the vines DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

A silk ribbon with an equestrian motif to light up any outfit this festive season. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP

Given the special significance of the horse to Longchamp on the lunar calendar, the maison is staging an array of activities in all its flagship stores. There are photo booths, games, scratchcards and even merry-go-rounds with animated horses – great distractions for both young and old while you explore the label’s offerings.

Just don’t take too long to get your hands on the pieces from its vibrant capsule collection – the items and their exclusive packaging are only offered as limited editions until Feb 26 in select Longchamp boutiques here and in the region.