BT20181228-BTL-022-00_01.jpg
Dean Chew.

BT20181228-BTL-022-00_02.jpg
Jo Tan.

BT20181228-BTL-022-00_03.jpg
Gabriel Tan.

BT20181228-BTL-022-00_04.jpg
Naeem Kapadia.

BT20181228-BTL-022-00_05.jpg
Dhiren Doshi.

BT20181228-BTL-022-00_06.jpg
Ang Aik Ang, Anne Nolasco, Avery & Robyn.

BT20181228-BTL-022-00_07.jpg
Declan Ee.

BT20181228-BTL-022-00_08.jpg
Audrey Yeo.

BT20181228-BTL-022-00_09.jpg
Min Chan.

BT20181228-BTL-022-00_10.jpg
Wong Peck Lin.
SPECIAL FEATURE

Mini Inspirations

Dec 28, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

“Stylish”, “original” and “ahead of the pack”. These are words frequently used to describe the MINI.

But these same words also describe the personalities we’ve profiled these past 10 months: From Dean Chew, the FUUR spatial designer who also deejays internationally, to Dhiren Doshi, the SAP Vice-President who scales the highest and most dangerous mountains in the world.

From Jo Tan who left the legal world to become a full-time actress, to Wong Peck Lin, the management consultant-turned-Udders Ice Cream co-founder.

From Naeem Kapadia, a lawyer by day and theatre critic by night, to Min Chan, a former hotel management trainee who worked her way up and started her own restaurants, including Decker Barbecue.

We’ve even profiled an adventurous family comprising Ang Aik Ang, Anne Nolasco Ang and their two daughters who often travel to far-flung locations together – most recently, Cuba.

Like the MINI, these personalities are daring and unconventional. They inspire us to dream big and do more. Like the MINI, they’ll journey to the end of the world if the road takes them there.

We thank them – and you – for being part of the MINI Inspirations 2018 series.

 

cars
drive
Mini
