Money FM podcast: Chasing big SUVs

Jul 3, 2019 5:50 AM

Chasing Cars: Chasing big SUVs

17:24 min

Synopsis: Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro share their thoughts on some massive SUVs out there, and the perks of driving them around.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestb

