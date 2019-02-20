You are here
Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Cabrio or coupe?
19:00 mins
Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro and Julian Kho spend the entire show arguing about whether a lady would prefer to be picked up in a cabrio or a coupe for a Valentine's date. Clearly love was NOT on the air in this week's episode.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
