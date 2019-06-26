You are here

WDA_CC_Mazda6.jpg
Mazda 6.
Photo: Mazda Singapore

Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Chasing cars to love

Jun 26, 2019 5:50 AM

15:23 min

Synopsis: Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro look at some Japanese car makers who deserve some love for the really good cars they make. So what do Julian and Claressa love about Mazda, Suzuki and Toyota?

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

