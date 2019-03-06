Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Choosing a mechanic

Chasing Cars: Choosing a mechanic

19:20 mins

Synopsis: Claressa and Julian Kho from sgcarmart ponder 3rd party mechanics against the merits of going back to your authorised dealer. They slip in a couple of 3rd party recommendations too.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

