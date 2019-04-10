You are here
Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Editors Choice Best Family Cars Pt 1
Chasing Cars: Editors Choice Best Family Cars Pt 1
17:46 mins
Synopsis: In Chasing Cars this week, Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro define what makes a good family car and ponder which of the three options they narrowed it down to is their favourite among the continental brands.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
