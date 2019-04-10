You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Cars

PT_JulianKoh.jpg

Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Editors Choice Best Family Cars Pt 1

Apr 10, 2019 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Editors Choice Best Family Cars Pt 1

Chasing Cars: Editors Choice Best Family Cars Pt 1

17:46 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: In Chasing Cars this week, Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro define what makes a good family car and ponder which of the three options they narrowed it down to is their favourite among the continental brands.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

BT podcasts
sgcarmart
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening