Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Monster cars for monster budgets

Mar 27, 2019 5:50 AM

Chasing Cars: Monster cars for monster budgets

Synopsis: This week on Chasing Cars, Money FM 89.3's Claressa Monteiro and Julian Kho from sgcarmart talk about the Audi Q8, Volvo XC90 and Porche Cayenne and which they would most recommend a serious look at if you are into big SUVs.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

