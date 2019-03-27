Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Monster cars for monster budgets

Chasing Cars: Monster cars for monster budgets

18:23 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: This week on Chasing Cars, Money FM 89.3's Claressa Monteiro and Julian Kho from sgcarmart talk about the Audi Q8, Volvo XC90 and Porche Cayenne and which they would most recommend a serious look at if you are into big SUVs.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt