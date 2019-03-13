You are here

Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: The Geneva Motor Show

Mar 13, 2019 5:50 AM

18:40 mins

Synopsis: Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa take a peek into what's beings unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show and lament the lack of big engine cars.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

