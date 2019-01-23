You are here

Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: The winners revealed

Jan 23, 2019 5:50 AM

19:52 mins

Synopsis: Julian Koh from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro reveal all 27 winners of the SG Carmart Car of The Year Awards including the overall car of the year. Is your new ride one of these 27?

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

