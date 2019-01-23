Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: The Winners Revealed

Chasing Cars: The Winners Revealed

19:52 mins

Synopsis: Julian Koh from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro reveal all 27 winners of the SG Carmart Car of The Year Awards including the overall car of the year. Is your new ride one of these 27?

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

