Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: What you can buy for 100k or less
19:04 mins
Synopsis: With COE prices falling Chasing Cars with Claressa and Julian Koh from sgcarmart turn its attention to the magical 100k mark and look at car options in the price range of 100 thousand and under. It's a surprisingly big group! Find out which ones they like best.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
