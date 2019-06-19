You are here

Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Why electric?

Jun 19, 2019 5:50 AM

Chasing Cars: Why electric?

17:58 min

Synopsis: Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro review some of the most recent electric car offerings and turn serious to consider some concerns potential buyers may have about electric cars.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

