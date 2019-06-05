You are here

Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars with Ignatius Low

Jun 5, 2019 5:50 AM

17:43 min

Synopsis: SPH's chief marketing officer Ignatius Low joins Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro for a chat about lifestyle cars he has and would like to own.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

