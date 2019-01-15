You are here

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: BMW Group Asia rolls out their 2019 lineup

Jan 15, 2019 5:50 AM

17:52 mins

Synopsis: Christopher Wehner, managing director of BMW Group Asia, stops in for Coffee with Claressa to tell us what we can expect from their lineup in 2019 starting with their just launched 3 series. We also delve into what autonomous and eco mobility means for BMW in the future.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

