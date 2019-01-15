Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: BMW Group Asia rolls out their 2019 lineup

Coffee with Claressa: BMW GRP ASIA rolls out their 2019 lineup

17:52 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Christopher Wehner, managing director of BMW Group Asia, stops in for Coffee with Claressa to tell us what we can expect from their lineup in 2019 starting with their just launched 3 series. We also delve into what autonomous and eco mobility means for BMW in the future.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt