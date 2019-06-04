You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Cars

WDA_Nissan.jpg

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Nissan's electric dreams

Jun 4, 2019 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Nissan's electric dreams

Coffee with Claressa: Nissan's electric dreams

18:27 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Tan Chong Motor's head of sales Ron Lim stops in for Coffee with Claressa to talk cars. Specifically Nissan Motor's electric car and their plans to roll out a full electrified range in Singapore.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening