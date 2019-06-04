Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Nissan's electric dreams

You are here
Coffee with Claressa: Nissan's electric dreams
18:27 min
Synopsis: Tan Chong Motor's head of sales Ron Lim stops in for Coffee with Claressa to talk cars. Specifically Nissan Motor's electric car and their plans to roll out a full electrified range in Singapore.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
