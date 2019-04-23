Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Riding on a cloud with Rolls-Royce

You are here

Apr 23, 2019 5:50 AM

Coffee with Claressa: Riding on a cloud with Rolls-Royce

18:08 mins

Synopsis: Paul Harris, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars regional director of APAC stops in for Coffee with Claressa to talk all things roller. From the company's storied history to its future ready R&D, find out why Rolls-Royce continues to be the last word in automotive luxury.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

