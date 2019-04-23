Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Riding on a cloud with Rolls-Royce

Synopsis: Paul Harris, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars regional director of APAC stops in for Coffee with Claressa to talk all things roller. From the company's storied history to its future ready R&D, find out why Rolls-Royce continues to be the last word in automotive luxury.

