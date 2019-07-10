You are here

Money FM podcast: Feature - review of the Mazda 6

Jul 10, 2019 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Feature - review of the Mazda 6

Chasing Cars: Feature - review of the Mazda 6

06:17 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro takes the Mazda 6 out for an extended drive over several days to really get a feel for this award-winning ride. Find out what she thinks of the Mazda 6.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

