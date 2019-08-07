You are here

Money FM podcast: Reviewing hot hatches

Aug 7, 2019 5:50 AM

Chasing cars: Reviewing hot hatches

14:17 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro and Julian Kho from SGCarMart review hot hatches like the Golf R and the Polo, placing the spotlight on their key selling points. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

