You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Cars

WDA_JULIANKOH.jpg

Money FM podcast: Singapore's favourites

Aug 14, 2019 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Singapore’s favourites

Chasing Cars: Singapore’s favourites

17:15 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Julian Koh and Claressa review Singapore's most-loved cars in honour of National Day.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly