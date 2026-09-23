Celebrate heritage and legacy with BTLuxe

LIFESTYLE

AS THE Business Times marks its 50th anniversary this year, thoughts go back to the past five decades, and the tales of heritage and legacy that have emerged. Inspired by this, BTLuxe is releasing The Heritage Issue on Friday (Sep 25) – a bumper 40-page edition that tells stories of legacy, heritage and giving back.

Anyone who grew up watching movies will feel an affinity with Shaw theatres, run by one of the most prominent families in Singapore. We hear from scion Mark Shaw – also the chairman of the Orchard Road Business Association – about redefining the cinema experience and bringing the magic back to the iconic shopping street.

We also meet Ashish Manchharam, a real estate entrepreneur who has made it his business to bring new life to old shophouses, and reposition them as lifestyle destinations. And Chloe Tong, better known as Grab CEO Anthony Tan’s other half, who’s now establishing her own name as an outspoken philanthropist.

Thoughts about legacy lead to succession planning, as renowned Hong Kong architect-designer Steve Leung and his son Nicholas talk about building the family business.

Meanwhile, discover the ancient sights and sounds of Greece and age-old tea traditions in Taipei, while immersing in the heritage of luxury brands that have built their reputations on storytelling and craftsmanship.

At the same time, peek into homes designed around family and tropical greenery, and furnish your own with modern furniture inspired by classic designs.

But the conversation about heritage doesn’t end here. It continues beyond the pages as we introduce The BT Luxe Edit - Future:Legacy – our inaugural luxury symposium. Find out more about it in this issue.

BTLuxe comes free with your print copy of The Business Times on Sep 25, and for this special occasion, in The Straits Times as well. Read it online too at bt.sg/luxe. Join us as we celebrate the people and places that have shaped our past, and are creating new legacies of their own.