The changing face of love

Published Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 6:10 pm Updated Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 6:32 pm
How have love and romance changed in Singapore?
Chinese New Year

BEYOND the auspicious reds we’re going to see this Chinese New Year weekend, there will also be plenty of red – in the form of roses – next Wednesday, as lovebirds mark Valentine’s Day.

It is timely, then, for us to consider how love and romance have evolved in Singapore. Given various societal, cultural and technological factors, what are the significant shifts that have taken place over the past decade? In particular, how has the emergence of dating apps changed the way we date and mate?

In Friday’s (Feb 9) edition of BT Lifestyle, we ask experts for their views.

In Design, Shanghai-based couple, Neri & Hu, run a successful practice in architecture, as well as furniture and other product design. They tell us how living in China and their Asian heritage influence their work.

Meanwhile, EU ambassador Iwona Piorko shares her enthusiasm for the Lunar New Year. And in Dining, we head to Como Orchard where the fresh-from-New York Cote aims to bring an American touch to Korean barbecue in Singapore.

Read all this and more in Friday’s issue of BT.

