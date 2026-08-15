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Citi’s Singapore country officer Lee Lung-Nien elected Singapore Golf Association president

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Kimberly Kwek

Kimberly Kwek

Published Sat, Aug 15, 2026 · 12:36 PM
    • Lee is no stranger to sports governance, having held various roles locally and internationally.
    • Lee is no stranger to sports governance, having held various roles locally and internationally. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Lee Lung-Nien was elected as the new Singapore Golf Association (SGA) president at its annual general meeting (AGM), which took place at the Singapore Island Country Club on Friday (Aug 14).

    Lee, Citi’s Singapore country officer, beat Tan Ah Ee following votes cast by 11 members to succeed outgoing president Tan Chong Huat, who stepped down after four years at the helm.

    Speaking after the election, Lee, 62, said: “It is a great honour to be entrusted with the leadership of the Singapore Golf Association. I would like to thank the members and stakeholders for their confidence and support.

    “Singapore golf has made significant progress in recent years, from participation and junior development to high performance and our growing presence on the international stage.

    “There is a strong foundation to build on, and I look forward to working with our clubs, athletes, coaches, volunteers, partners and stakeholders to take golf in Singapore forward.”

    Tan Chong Huat had reached the maximum term of eight consecutive years on the association’s executive board.

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    After first serving as a member from 2018, the lawyer was appointed vice-president in 2021 before being elected president the following year.

    Under SGA’s constitution, once executive board members have served for eight consecutive years, they are eligible for re-election or reappointment only after a lapse of at least two years.

    Lee, who will serve a four-year term, also paid tribute to Tan Chong Huat and the outgoing executive board.

    He said: “Chong Huat and the executive committee have made significant contributions to the development of Singapore golf.

    “I would like to thank them for their leadership and dedication, and we look forward to building on the strong foundations that have been established.”

    SGA did not disclose the vote count for the elections.

    This is just the first time in the association’s 65-year history that the SGA presidency has been contested by more than one candidate.

    In 2016, Ross Tan and veteran administrator Low Teo Ping were both vying for the post, but the latter withdrew 30 minutes before the AGM.

    Lee is no stranger to sports governance, having held various roles locally and internationally.

    He was Motor Sports Singapore’s president from 2016 to 2020 and has been a vice-president at the International Automobile Federation since 2021. It is the governing body for Formula One, the World Rally Championship, World Endurance and Formula E, among other series.

    Lee has also been involved in local football, previously serving as Tampines Rovers’ deputy chairman.

    His challenger, Tan Ah Ee, is captain of Orchid Country Club (OCC) and was an SGA executive board member since April 2023. The retiree has been a committee member at OCC for more than 20 years. THE STRAITS TIMES

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