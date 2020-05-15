What's Up This Week

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IMPOSSIBLE TREAT
Tastes like meat, bleeds like meat, but it ain’t meat. It’s Impossible, but that’s why the plant-based protein that has been sweeping the world and its burger bars has a name like that. While you could only find Impossible Foods in restaurants before, the
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes