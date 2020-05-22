What's Up This Week

Get our introductory offer at only
ASIAN DESIGN
For designers and those who just love looking at beautiful things, a new large-format book, Design in Asia: The New Wave is a visual feast that features the work of 97 emerging design talents from 11 countries who are pushing boundaries in their own careers.
