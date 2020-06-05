What's Up This Week

Get our introductory offer at only
HIDDLESTON HIT
Tom Hiddleston became a global star after starring in Marvel action movies Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012) as the trouble-making Loki. But his roots are in theatre, where he shone in classic plays such as The Changeling, Cymbeline, Othello and Ivanov.
