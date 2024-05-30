The Business Times

Lifestyle

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Lifestyle

DESIGN
·
SUBSCRIBERS

A conservation terrace house made for entertaining – and works of art 

The subdued exterior of this Emerald Hill residential shophouse hides a theatrical interior

Corinne Kerk

Corinne Kerk

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 06:00 PM
Share this article.

ANYONE who has ever worked on a conservation home will have tales to tell about how difficult the job is. Not only do architects have to navigate strict guidelines in restoring the property, they also have to make magic happen by transforming a heritage gem into a home suited for contemporary use.

In this respect, you could say Aamer Taher, who led a team from Aamer Architects, succeeded in not only delivering on both counts but doing so with mastery.

The property in question is in the upscale Emerald Hill Residential Historic District, a prized and quiet location just off Orchard Road. Owned by a finance industry professional, the two-and-a-half storey terrace house is meant as a weekend home and for entertaining friends and business associates. It also serves as a showcase for the owner’s staggering and growing collection of art.

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here