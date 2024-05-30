A conservation terrace house made for entertaining – and works of art 

ANYONE who has ever worked on a conservation home will have tales to tell about how difficult the job is. Not only do architects have to navigate strict guidelines in restoring the property, they also have to make magic happen by transforming a heritage gem into a home suited for contemporary use.

In this respect, you could say Aamer Taher, who led a team from Aamer Architects, succeeded in not only delivering on both counts but doing so with mastery.

The property in question is in the upscale Emerald Hill Residential Historic District, a prized and quiet location just off Orchard Road. Owned by a finance industry professional, the two-and-a-half storey terrace house is meant as a weekend home and for entertaining friends and business associates. It also serves as a showcase for the owner’s staggering and growing collection of art.