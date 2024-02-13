Creating a society where seniors can age well

Ageing is part and parcel of life, and along with fulfilling basic needs, many seniors naturally have to contend with issues such as frailty, chronic diseases and social isolation, which can require specialised attention. At the same time, it is important to build a society that is equipped to not only deal with such issues, but also to provide an environment in which seniors can live with meaning and purpose.

Efforts in this direction can take many forms, from strengthening our aged-care systems and infrastructure to changing societal attitudes about the elderly, many of whom continue to be physically and mentally robust and are active contributors to the community.

Supporting the needs of the silver generation

Demographic and technological shifts mean that the needs of the elderly have evolved, and the challenges faced by many seniors are lesser-known to the general population. In recognition of this, several local enterprises have stepped up to spur change by providing products and services that are tailored to the aged.

On its part, DBS keeps an eye out for partner organisations that cater to the eldercare space in innovative ways, to see how it can support them in these endeavours.

“We stand at the forefront of innovative ideas from many of these businesses and want to enable them to bring them to market,” said Claire Wong, head of the Business for Impact chapter at DBS Foundation.

One such business for impact (BFI) is Red Crowns, which was awarded the DBS Foundation Grant Award in 2022. The business aims to offer more eldercare housing options that go beyond traditional nursing homes, as these tend to be labour-intensive, medicalised and can feel like institutions rather than homes.

Under its assisted living model, Red Crowns rents HDB and condominium units and matches four seniors to each unit in a co-living arrangement. It also provides concierge services for medical assistance, and residents can request help with daily tasks such as showering, dressing and transportation.

This model fills a niche in the eldercare space by providing an alternative to nursing homes. Importantly, it alleviates social isolation and caters to ageing folks who prefer to live independently in a home-like environment, but want assistance when needed.

Joshua Goh, founder and CEO of Red Crowns, explained: “Ultimately, what we’re trying to do is help the elderly age with grace and dignity, and in their natural communities for as long as possible.”

He expressed gratitude for DBS Foundation’s support, which enabled Red Crowns to build credibility with the public – something that was vital for a young organisation with a relatively novel proposition. DBS Foundation also helped connect the care provider to like-minded partners.

Goh said that his organisation wants to support more seniors by expanding its network of co-living spaces. “We hope to have (these spaces) located within a common area, so we can plan more social activities for the seniors and foster a vibrant community for them to enjoy.”