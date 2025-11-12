The Business Times

Crossing the Causeway for cheaper check-ups

Summarise
    • Gleneagles Hospital Johor is among the medical facilities in Malaysia seeing more screening patients from Singapore in recent times.
    • Gleneagles Hospital Johor is among the medical facilities in Malaysia seeing more screening patients from Singapore in recent times. PHOTO: GLENEAGLES HOSPITAL JOHOR
    Published Wed, Nov 12, 2025 · 06:07 PM

    WITH healthcare costs rising and a strong Singapore dollar, it’s no wonder that Singaporeans are adding medical check-ups to their visits to Johor, alongside groceries and a seafood dinner.

    Gleneagles Hospital Johor, for one, is seeing 35 per cent more Singaporean screening patients compared to last year, while the medical concierge service provided by healthcare website Health365 has seen inquiries grow from between 20 and 30 a month to about 100.

    In this week’s BT Lifestyle, we find out the pros and cons of doing health screenings across the border, and what plans are afoot to draw more Singapore patients over.

    In Arts, National Gallery Singapore is pulling out all the stops for its annual blockbuster show, this time focusing on Impressionism. For the first time in Singapore, feast your eyes on works by the greatest artists of all time, including Renoir, Monet, Manet, Cezanne and Degas.

    In Dining, we head to a different gallery, namely STPI at Robertson Quay, for some edible art in the form of the tasting menu at one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Jag. Having lost its head chef Jeremy Gillon, we check out if its new menu and newly promoted head chef are still worthy of its accolade.

    For all this and more, don’t miss BT Lifestyle this week.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    LifestyleHealthArtsDining

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More