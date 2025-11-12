Crossing the Causeway for cheaper check-ups

Gleneagles Hospital Johor is among the medical facilities in Malaysia seeing more screening patients from Singapore in recent times. PHOTO: GLENEAGLES HOSPITAL JOHOR

WITH healthcare costs rising and a strong Singapore dollar, it’s no wonder that Singaporeans are adding medical check-ups to their visits to Johor, alongside groceries and a seafood dinner.

Gleneagles Hospital Johor, for one, is seeing 35 per cent more Singaporean screening patients compared to last year, while the medical concierge service provided by healthcare website Health365 has seen inquiries grow from between 20 and 30 a month to about 100.

In this week’s BT Lifestyle, we find out the pros and cons of doing health screenings across the border, and what plans are afoot to draw more Singapore patients over.

In Arts, National Gallery Singapore is pulling out all the stops for its annual blockbuster show, this time focusing on Impressionism. For the first time in Singapore, feast your eyes on works by the greatest artists of all time, including Renoir, Monet, Manet, Cezanne and Degas.

In Dining, we head to a different gallery, namely STPI at Robertson Quay, for some edible art in the form of the tasting menu at one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Jag. Having lost its head chef Jeremy Gillon, we check out if its new menu and newly promoted head chef are still worthy of its accolade.

