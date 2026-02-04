Culinary Class Wars’ Anh Sung-jae talks fame and rise of K-beef fever

WHAT does the judge on one of the highest-rated cooking shows have to do with the debut of Korean meat in Singapore?

Last week, the much-feared Anh Sung-jae of Culinary Class Wars fame lent his star power to the official launch of Korean beef and pork in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands. The Republic has lifted its tough import restrictions after 10 years of negotiations.

Besides joining a high-powered South Korean trade delegation which was in town for the occasion, the chef-owner of three-Michelin-starred Seoul restaurant Mosu sits down with BT Lifestyle for an exclusive interview. Find out what he thinks about the show, his role as the face of Korean cuisine and how fame has changed his life.

Elsewhere, get tips from the experts on tidying up your home for Chinese New Year. And in Arts, with the recent news about the upcoming closure of theatre company Pangdemonium, we look at the financial future of local performing arts.

In Dining, whisky maker Suntory tries its hand at food and beverage with the new restaurant Barrel by Hibiki. We check it out to see if the bites are as good as the booze. For all this and more, don’t miss this week’s BT Lifestyle.