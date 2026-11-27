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The brand pushes mechanical boundaries, turning a classic 1999 piece into a vertical horological marvel

POPULARLY known as FPJ, Francois-Paul Journe is often seen as an innovative and revolutionary watchmaker. His creations, while staying faithful to tradition, are all originals.

The gravity-defying tourbillon has fascinated him since his youth. The first watch he made, entirely by hand, was a tourbillon pocket watch. He began working on it when he was only 20.

Among the most popular complications, the tourbillon is extremely difficult to make. It requires microscopic precision, hand-tuning and a delicate balance of dozens of tiny moving parts. Making a tourbillon pocket watch is tough; making a smaller wristwatch version is many times harder.

F.P. Journe created his first tourbillon wristwatch in 1991, eight years after completing the pocket watch. A very small number of this model were produced, and the pieces were sold to only a handful of knowledgeable collectors.

Birth of the Tourbillon Souverain

In 1999, F.P. Journe introduced the first Tourbillon Souverain wristwatch with a remontoir d’egalite added. A secondary constant-force mechanism, the remontoir d’egalite device delivers a steady, unvarying force to the escapement in the movement, ensuring high timekeeping precision.

He described making it as “a complex and tedious task”.

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The Tourbillon Souverain was sold by subscription and was much sought-after by collectors, who vied to get on the short list of 20 pieces.

A new Tourbillon Souverain with a new natural deadbeat second was unveiled in 2004. Instead of sweeping smoothly, the deadbeat seconds hand jumps precisely on each second, mimicking a quartz watch.

While a deadbeat second does not make the measure of timekeeping more accurate, it is more precise to read with the naked eye.

The new Tourbillon Souverain was also powered by a mechanical hand-wound movement in 18K rose gold – the first modern mechanical watch with a movement crafted in this precious metal.

Anniversary model

Still another model of the Tourbillon Souverain was rolled out on the model’s 20th anniversary, in 2019. In a nod to the special occasion, F.P. Journe developed a tourbillon cage that is vertical, rather than horizontal, for the complication.

“I designed this vertical tourbillon so that the tourbillon’s functions remain constant whether the watch lies flat or is placed on its side, and the amplitude is consequently the same, whether the watch has a deployant clasp and lies on its side or an ardillon buckle and lies flat,” he said.

The vertical tourbillon with remontoir d’egalite and deadbeat second comes in a 42 mm platinum or 18K 6N gold case. It makes one revolution every 30 seconds, faster than the usual one minute. This makes the technical prowess of the watch even more visually astonishing.

The 4N gold bridges that form the watch’s dial are decorated with “Clous de Paris” guilloche and, for the first time, it features an enamel hour dial at 3 o’clock.

An 80-hour power reserve indicator is displayed at 12 o’clock, the small seconds sit at 6 o’clock; the remontoir d’egalite is at 7 o’clock, and the vertical tourbillon, at 9 o’clock.

The new F.P. Journe Boutique is open now at 328 North Bridge Road, #01-20/21, Raffles Hotel Arcade, Singapore 188719