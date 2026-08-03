Deloitte inks 5-year tie-up with The Kallang to be official digital partner

The professional services firm has already delivered The Kallang Group’s first mobile app and a refreshed website

The Kallang Group CEO Quek Swee Kuan (left) and Deloitte South-east Asia CEO Eugene Ho at the unveiling of the Deloitte Sphere at The Kallang. PHOTO: DELOITTE SINGAPORE, THE KALLANG GROUP

[SINGAPORE] Deloitte Singapore and The Kallang Group have embarked on a five-year partnership to transform The Kallang – formerly known as the Singapore Sports Hub – into a destination with personalised and connected visitor experiences.

Under the partnership, which began in November last year, the professional services firm will become The Kallang Group’s first official digital partner and support its ongoing digital transformation journey.

The announcement was made at an event on Monday (Aug 3), and comes three weeks after Deloitte delivered The Kallang Group’s first mobile app and a refreshed website.

The event also saw the unveiling of a new sphere at The Kallang which, at 4 m in diameter, is the largest outdoor LED sphere in Singapore.

The sphere, which will display immersive and dynamic content, is located at Exit A of Stadium MRT – a stone’s throw away from Kallang Wave Mall and OCBC Square – where large crowds often gather on days when there are sporting events, concerts and festivities.

Next-generation destination

The Kallang Group CEO Quek Swee Kuan said that the organisation is reimagining how people experience and engage with the precinct through technology and data-driven insights.

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“This is an important step towards shaping The Kallang into a next-generation destination where physical and digital experiences come together to inspire deeper, more meaningful connections,” he said.

Deloitte South-east Asia CEO Eugene Ho said the company will support The Kallang’s evolution into a “truly connected, digitally enabled destination” that will redefine how people engage with and experience the precinct.

Asked about the new mobile app, which is called The Kallang App, a spokesperson from The Kallang Group said the feedback has been positive so far, and the downloads are “tracking above our milestone targets”. The number of downloads in the three weeks since the launch on Jul 13 was not revealed.

There are plans for campaigns that will coincide with upcoming events at The Kallang. For instance, during the Singapore Tennis Open in September – a WTA 500-level tournament that will be headlined by Filipino star Alexandra Eala – tennis fans can have a better experience with some of the features in the app.

Fans can access real-time tournament updates, engage with interactive features before and during the matches, navigate the venue easily and enjoy exclusive in-app content.

“By combining our deep understanding of diverse audiences with Deloitte’s digital expertise, we are creating more personalised journeys at scale and unlocking new immersive experiences that enable people to discover, connect and feel alive at The Kallang,” said Quek.