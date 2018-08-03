You are here

BT_20180803_DESIGN3-P_3519516.jpg
The spacious dining area that overlooks the indoor garden.
PHOTO:YEN MENG JIIN & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

BT_20180803_DESIGN3-P_3519516.jpg
A vertical screen, hanging pendant lights and an indoor garden are the central highlights of this home.
PHOTO:YEN MENG JIIN & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

BT_20180803_DESIGN3-P_3519516.jpg
The vertical screen facade gives the home some privacy.
PHOTO:YEN MENG JIIN & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

BT_20180803_DESIGN3-P_3519516.jpg
The spacious kitchen.
PHOTO:YEN MENG JIIN & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

BT_20180803_DESIGN3-P_3519516.jpg
A sheltered car porch was created in the rebuilding.
PHOTO:YEN MENG JIIN & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

BT_20180803_DESIGN3-P_3519516.jpg
Joshua Oh and Nana Yu in their indoor garden.
PHOTO:YEN MENG JIIN & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

A Home For All

Everyone has his or her own space in this multi-generational home
Aug 3, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

Joshua Oh, the only son in his family, knew that even after he got married, he would want to live near his mother. "Mum and I are very close," says Mr Oh, who works in the oil and gas industry.

The family had been living in a two-storey semi-detached home in the West Coast area for the

