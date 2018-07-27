You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT_20180727_DESIGN27A-P_3512300.jpg
A Hans Wegner high back lounge chair with a flag halyard back. photos: 1B2G.
PHOTO: 1B2G

BT_20180727_DESIGN27A-P_3512300.jpg
1B2G founder Lynette Wong sits on a Hans Wegner Swivel Chair.
PHOTO: 1B2G

BT_20180727_DESIGN27A-P_3512300.jpg
Other vintage pieces include a desk by Bodil Kjaer, PH3/2 pendant light from Poul Henningson, and a bar cabinet by Kurt Ostervig.
PHOTO: 1B2G

A Piece of History At Home

A new store specialises in vintage Danish furniture and home accessories
Jul 27, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

DEPENDING ON YOUR vintage, you might be buying a table or chair that's older than you at 1B2G. All its furniture is easily 50 to 60 years old, with a rich history behind it.

1B2G may well  be the only store of its kind in Singapore, specialising in rare and original furniture and lighting

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening