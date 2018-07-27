You are here
A Piece of History At Home
A new store specialises in vintage Danish furniture and home accessories
DEPENDING ON YOUR vintage, you might be buying a table or chair that's older than you at 1B2G. All its furniture is easily 50 to 60 years old, with a rich history behind it.
1B2G may well be the only store of its kind in Singapore, specialising in rare and original furniture and lighting
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg