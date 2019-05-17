A Simple House

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IN HIS LINE of work, Gabriel Wong’s job is to “improve” faces. But the aesthetic doctor prefers a less-is-more approach – one that is not dramatic but subtle, enhancing rather than overhauling.
He extends that same restrained approach and eye for detail to his own home, a two-and-a-half
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg