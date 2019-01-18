You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT_20190118_INTERIOR1_3671927.jpg
Looking up at the skylight. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20190118_INTERIOR5_3671927.jpg
The house has been lifted off the ground to create more garden space. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20190118_INTERIOR2_36719278.jpg
The terraced outdoor living space. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20190118_INTERIOR7_3671927.jpg
The living room which is done up like an art gallery. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20190118_INTERIOR4_3671927.jpg
The dining area and kitchen. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20190118_INTERIOR2_3671927.jpg
100 USD by Hei Yiyang, who used cut up pieces of RMB to create this piece. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20190118_INTERIOR6_3671927.jpg
The largely concrete guest bathroom. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20190118_INTERIOR3_3671927.jpg
The curvy stairs gives the house a more fluid movement. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Above Ground

The architects of this house built it on 'stilts' to create an open basement
Jan 18, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

IF YANG YEO HAD HIS WAY, the nature-lover would be living out in the open surrounded by lush greenery. Maybe even in a tree house.

Instead, the co-chief creative officer of an advertising firm lives in a two-storey house in Seletar. But not a typical house, mind you. He describes it as a

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

home interiors
singapore architecture
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening