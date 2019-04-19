You are here

design4.jpg
A sliding door marks the entrance to the apartment, with lights cladded around to give it a box-like feel.
PHOTOS: TAI HENG

design1.jpg
The panel of fins on the right were inspired by sails.

design2.jpg
The designers kept the interiors simple so as not to distract from the water view.

design3.jpg
(Left) The furniture in the living room have varying heights to mimic the undulating terrain of Sentosa. (Right) Even the lights have a nautical feel about them.

design6.jpg
The family area with its coral-inspired bespoke rug.

design5.jpg
Fabric rocks in the play area.

design7.jpg
Furniture pieces were selected to be kid-friendly.

design8.jpg
Simple need not be boring with the use of contrasting colours.

Bayfront Living

The designers for this apartment took inspiration from its waterfront location.
Apr 19, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

WATER, WATER, EVERYWHERE. Well, not in the apartment but all around it, thanks to the unobstructed views of the Marina at Keppel Bay with their shiny white yachts, and the holiday island of Sentosa in the distance.

“We were immediately inspired by the water, and knew that we should keep

