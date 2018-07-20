You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT_20180720_DESIGN20-N_3504677.jpg
(Left) Mazel Gallery Singapore's director Kevin Troyano Cuturi in front of a charcoal painting by Valentin van der Meulen. (Right) Impression Chair by Julian Mayor.
PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN

BT_20180720_DESIGN20-N_3504677.jpg
Mlle-Z by Hubert Le Gall is both a bookshelf and a piece of art.
PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

BT_20180720_DESIGN20-N_3504677.jpg
Mr Cuturi picked white-coloured furniture to complement the artworks in the living room.
PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

BT_20180720_DESIGN20-N_3504677.jpg
Ostrich by Vincent Corpet.
PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Home Is Where The Art Is

It comes as no surprise that this art gallery owner's home is filled with his favourite pieces
Jul 20, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

WHEN IT COMES to house-hunting, location, location, location is usually of utmost importance. But for French expatriate Kevin Troyano Cuturi, his ideal home is one with lots of space, and plenty of walls.

After all, Mr Cuturi is Mazel Galerie Singapore's director and he wanted to fill his

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening