 Keeping with tradition, Design - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design
BT_20210205_SCYOU5_4433776.jpg
MINI
BT_20210205_SCYOU5_4433776.jpg
Ryan Loi
BT_20210205_SCYOU5_4433776.jpg
MSIG Asia
BT_20210205_SCYOU5_4433776.jpg
Capitol Singapore
BT_20210205_SCYOU5_4433776.jpg
(Left) You Tiao Man. (Right) UOB
BT_20210205_SCYOU5_4433776.jpg
(Left) Left Hand Design. (Right) The Museum Roundtable.
BT_20210205_SCYOU5_4433776.jpg
Schroders Singapore
BT_20210205_SCYOU5_4433776.jpg
Pine on Paper

Keeping with tradition

Giving e-hongbaos is encouraged this year, but it is hard to say no to these red packets.
05/02/2021 - 05:50
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

The Museum Roundtable

If you collect red packets, then you'll not want to miss out on those from The Museum Roundtable, with its whopping 32-piece collection. Visitors can collect a set of red packets from participating museums, heritage institutions and galleries, such

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for