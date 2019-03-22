You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT_20190322_DESIGN22_1_3728652.jpg
Experience shophouse living at KēSa House.

BT_20190322_DESIGN22_2_3728652.jpg
KēSa Lounge where residents can mingle with other guests.

BT_20190322_DESIGN22_3_3728652.jpg
Rooms are cleverly designed to maximise the space.

BT_20190322_DESIGN22_4_3728652.jpg
KēSaTerrace offers another social area to enjoy an alfresco sundowner.

BT_20190322_DESIGN22A_1_3728652.jpg
lyf Pad which are queen bed studios that are designed for singles and couples.

BT_20190322_DESIGN22A_2_3728652.jpg
lyf Funan will be the first lyf apartment in Singapore.

BT_20190322_DESIGN22A_3_3728652.jpg
"Bond" Social Kitchen where residents cook or take cooking lessons

BT_20190322_DESIGN22A_4_3728652.jpg
Communal spaces at lyf promise to provide lots of fun.

Bunk bed options in the Up & Down apartments.
Bunk bed options in the Up & Down apartments.

Living in Harmony

Clever design and the smart use of space are what drive two upcoming co-living spaces.
Mar 22, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

KĒSA HOUSE

Back in the day when Keong Saik Road was still a residential zone, it was home to working ladies, and mistresses of rich merchants.

In the early 1990s, it underwent a transformation when the Urban Redevelopment Authority put up several old shophouses for

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

co-living
8M Real Estate
ascott
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening