Freeplay Vol.1

One Of A Kind

Mar 1, 2019 5:50 AM
Tay Suan Chiang

Eclectic furniture retailer P5 Studio, together with Danish furniture label Montana, recently held Freeplay Vol.1 - a design competition which eight local design firms were invited to take part in. Their brief was to design a unique piece of furniture using the Danish brand’s modular system.

