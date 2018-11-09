Phone It In

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
A quick glance and you might mistake the Nokia 6.1 Plus for an iPhone X with the notch on its all-screen display and stylish glass back. But that's where the similarities end.
It's an Android One smartphone and a surprisingly affordable one at that, with its price tag of just S$399
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg