Retro Fever

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Market risk manager Daryl Foo fondly remembers his childhood days, spending time at his grandparents’ home, a small house in Kembangan. “I still clearly remember the terrazzo flooring and the fabric sofa,” he recalls.
When he was house hunting a few years ago, the 37-year-old decided he
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg