You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_052.jpg
Secondhand furniture which the couple bought over the years.
PHOTOS: MARC TAN

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_01911.jpg
Left: Vintage lamp and side table. Right: Mementos from Sydney.

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_049.jpg
DTILE tiles for the bathroom.

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_054.jpg
The spacious stainless steel kitchen which also hides the laundry area on the side.

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_01912.jpg
Left: Safety glass was used for the bedroom door. Right: Shelves in tight corners create storage space.

Retro Rock

A nostalgia-loving couple fills their apartment with pre-owned furniture from the 50s and 60s
Jan 11, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

When Ping Tay appointed interior designer Mikael Teh of Monocot Studio to design her apartment near Little India, she presented him with a 30-page brief, detailing the colours, materials and fittings that she wanted, right down to meticulous hand-drawn illustrations.

More used to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

home interiors
retro
singapore architecture
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening