Singapore's Green Buildings On Show
An exhibition at the Venice Biennale shines the spotlight on some of the country's eco-friendly structures
THE BUILDINGS ON these two pages may be familiar for their eye-catching designs, but they are also shining examples of green architecture in Singapore. Look closely at these high-rise structures and you will see pockets of green by way of public spaces, extensive sky terraces, sky bridges,
