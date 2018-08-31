You are here

BT_20180831_DESIGN31-P_3546329.jpg
Part of the living room can be transformed into a guest room, with the use of foldable partitions.
PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

BT_20180831_DESIGN31-P_3546329.jpg
A custom designed black painted steel frame door with mesh inserts serves to create a sense of visual transparency.
PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

BT_20180831_DESIGN31-P_3546329.jpg
The master bathroom shower space is finished in black mosaic tiles contrasting against the rest of the bathroom.
PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

BT_20180831_DESIGN31-P_3546329.jpg
Pastor Jireh Ang downsized from a 1,700 sq ft townhouse to a 785 sq ft apartment.
PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

BT_20180831_DESIGN31-P_3546329.jpg
Glass doors separate the dining area and the kitchen.
PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

BT_20180831_DESIGN31-P_3546329.jpg
Escher inspired homogenous tiles are carefully aligned with the paneling of the kitchen cabinetry.
PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR & ROLAND TAN YEOW TECK

Small Touches, Big Difference

Downsizing to a 2-bedroom apartment took a lot of getting used to for Pastor Jireh Ang, but clever space allocation makes this apartment look capacious
Aug 31, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

In the 2017 American sci-fi comedy Downsizing, Matt Damon shrank his body in a vain bid to cut costs and live a simpler life.

Pastor Jireh Ang also had the same idea but no, he didn't shrink his body. Instead, he swopped his two-storey, three-bedroom, 1,700 sq ft townhouse with garage in

