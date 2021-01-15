You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT_20210115_SCVASE15_4406571.jpg
From left: Cypress tongs; Cypress Kids Growth Chart Wall Deco.
PHOTOS: INTO THE WOODS

BT_20210115_SCVASE15_4406571.jpg
From left: Cypress and Cedar Chopsticks; Cedar Single Seat Bench.
PHOTOS: INTO THE WOODS

BT_20210115_SCVASE15_4406571.jpg
Cypress AYSM Curved 2-Seater Chair.
PHOTO: INTO THE WOODS

BT_20210115_SCVASE15_4406571.jpg
Wooden Square Bud Vase.
PHOTO: INTO THE WOODS

The beauty of Japanese wood

An ongoing exhibition showcases the quality of the country's cypress and cedar.
15/01/2021 - 05:50
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

A sushi counter made of hinoki or Japanese cypress is often the mark of a quality Japanese restaurant. What makes it so valued is its fine wood grain, even tone and near absence of any knots.

The Yoshino forest in Okuyamato region has mountains full of cedar and cypress trees, planted in

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for