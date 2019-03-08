The Oval House

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
A BIRD FLYING above the houses near Holland Road probably wouldn’t take a second look at the sea of red and grey roofs below it. But it might do a double take when it spies what looks like a giant grey egg, lying on its side, with a cross in the centre, and three “fingers” extending out of it.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg