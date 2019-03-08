You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

house08a.jpg
An aerial view of the house (left). A hole in the wall in the bathroom.
PHOTOS: ALBERT LIM KS, RT+Q, ROLAND CHIA, TAY SUAN CHIANG

house08b.jpg
Looking back into one of the bedrooms (left). An art gallery in the basement.

house08c.jpg
An indoor art gallery with a connecting bridge (left); The sitting area in one of the bedrooms.; The lap pool in the evening (right).

The Oval House

A client who didn't want an ordinary home got something extraordinary.
Mar 8, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

A BIRD FLYING above the houses near Holland Road probably wouldn’t take a second look at the sea of red and grey roofs below it. But it might do a double take when it spies what looks like a giant grey egg, lying on its side, with a cross in the centre, and three “fingers” extending out of it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

home interiors
singapore architecture
property
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening